Register letter

Monday, 09 August 2021

VOTER registration letters are being sent to households across South Oxfordshire.

The district council is asking residents to respond to the form by checking the details are correct for anyone over the age of 16 at the address. It has to do this by law every year to ensure the electoral register is up to date.

If a registered voter has moved, they will receive a yellow letter and if people have stayed in the same house since the last election it will be a green letter.

