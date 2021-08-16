Award-winning boy and sister perform in public again

A BOY named co-musician of the year by Gillotts School in Henley played an impromptu concert with his sister in the town centre

Guitarist Felix Richardson, 13, shared the inaugural award with Mathilde Williams after he performed a cover of Star People by George Michael on the last day of term.

He and his 11-year-old sister Didi on drums decided to take advantage of the good weather and perform in Market Place before going on their summer holiday. They played 10 songs by Neil Young, The White Stripes, Tom Petty and Rick Astley. The pair, who live in Deanfield Avenue, have performed in public several times before, including at the Henley’s Got Talent competition in 2018, the Henley Heroes Awards, the Henley Youth Festival and the Henley Living Advent Calendar.

But they hadn’t played in public since early last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Felix said: “It was great fun to perform again in front of Henley after so long in the covid mess. I can only hope we will be performing again soon.” Didi, who will start at Gillotts next month, said: “It was fun to play outside again and rock the town square.”

The children’s father Matt, said: “They hadn’t had the chance to play in public since March last year and in general they hadn’t been able to play nearly as much as they usually do, so as soon as they finished school they decided to do something in Market Place. Everyone there seemed to enjoy it.

“Winning the award was hugely encouraging for Felix and gave him the motivation to start playing again after the pandemic. I know kids expecially struggled with motivation and their mental health during covid so it was lovely to see him being so motivated.

“It was him who suggested it to his sister. He has always liked doing that, since the youth festival in 2017 when he encouraged Didi to learn how to play the drums so that they could create a band on their own.

“I was not surprised he wanted to play in public again but I wasn’t sure Didi would want to, so I was happy when they decided to do it.”