Thank you, Henley, says artist as she moves away

AN award-winning artist says she is sad to be leaving Henley after a memorable nine years.

Camilla Dowse moved from Reading to live with and care for her mother Jean, who died last year aged 93.

Mrs Dowse, 53, exhibited many times at the Old Fire Station Gallery in Upper Market Place and during the Henley Arts Trail and Henley Festival.

She has decided to move away to the Cotswolds to live with her partner Ken Bentley, 52, who she met while studying at art college in the Nineties.

Her Singers Lane studio will be open to the public from noon to 6pm tomorrow (Saturday) and Sunday.

Mrs Dowse, who lived in St Mark’s Road, said: “I’m extremely grateful to the people of Henley, who’ve been so supportive of me and my work.

“I’m making the Cotswolds my home for the next couple of years, but I’ve loved living here and I won’t lose touch with Henley entirely.

“I still have one or two people here who are patiently waiting for me to finish paintings and I’m popping back in September for the festival.

“I have painted since the Nineties and I have a mailing list of people that ask me to stay in touch. They are very supportive people and coming to Henley increased my list quite a lot.

“I am sad to be going, but I hope to do lots more exciting things. We have had some really lovely exhibitions over the years. I’m just so grateful to everyone for their support.”

Mrs Dowse already came to Henley with a loyal following, but she has won a number of awards during her time in the town.

Exhibiting at Henley Festival in 2012 motivated her to put together a body of work and she put herself forward for the Artists & Illustrators magazine’s artist of the year award.

She said: “Thousands of people enter and I put forward a couple of pieces that didn’t sell at the festival. I got a phone call out of the blue asking me to come to London.

“I didn’t think anything of it and I got another call a couple of months later saying I had won. I said ‘How many winners are there?’ and they said ‘Just you’ and I couldn’t believe it.”

Mrs Dowse specialises in acrylic pieces but also enjoys working with oil and watercolour.

In 2017, she was invited to exhibit at the Affordable Art Fair in London and the Edinburgh Art Fair and was shortlisted for the Sunday Times Watercolour Competition for the second time.

She was also chosen to exhibit at the ING Discerning Eye exhibition at the Mall Galleries in London and won the Neil Meacher RI Watercolour award.

In 2019, she was asked to paint an acrylic landscape of the pavilion at Henley Cricket Club. It sold for £850 at auction during the club’s annual fundraiser at Shiplake College and she also made 50 limited-edition framed prints, one of which hangs in the pavilion.

Mrs Dowse added: “I started entering more awards because it gave me confidence. It also meant that galleries and buyers took me more seriously.

“I’m a bit unusual in that I don’t always find landmarks very attractive. I would probably be more successful if I did, but I just love those street corners. If I’m coming back from a walk and the light hits the street in just the right way that is the sort of thing that will inspire me.

“I’ve painted Temple Island lots and the river is a big part of Henley, but I like to focus more on the architecture.”

Before opening her own studio in 2016, Mrs Dowse exhibited alongside other artists at Gallery Singular in Friday Street, which claimed to be the smallest gallery in the world at the time.

Her partner Mr Bentley, 53, is a theatre director and he is currently directing radio plays while working from home.

Mrs Dowse said she would always have fond memories of the time she spent in Henley with her mother.

She added: “I painted and I cared for her and I found it quite enjoyable. She loved Henley, Phyllis Court, the river and the regatta. She was renowned for having lots of hats and she absolutely adored the town.

“Where I am moving to is a gorgeous stone cottage. The only thing it doesn’t have is a studio. It is idyllic and hopefully it will inspire me.”

Her studio is near the junciton with Vicarage Road and everyone is welcome to visit this weekend.

