Dr Anthony Salmon April 7, 1926-August 1, 2021

DR ANTHONY (TONY) SALMON, who died peacefully at home on August 1, aged 95, was senior partner of the Hart Surgery in Henley and co-founder of the Henley Symphony Orchestra.

Known to many people in Henley, he was involved in many aspects of the life of the town and, with his wife Liz, welcomed many people to their home in Rotherfield Road.

Tony Salmon was born in Staines in 1926 and was educated at a prep school in Wellingborough, Northants, and then Bradfield College, where he developed his abilities as an organist, pianist, singer and actor, going on to study medicine at Guy’s Hospital in London.

The middle of three brothers, he is survived by his brother, Robin, who also went into medicine and became a GP.

After qualifying, Tony did his National Service from 1950 to 1952, a time that provided him with inspiring experience in Kenya and Uganda and later the Middle East.

Serving in the King’s African Rifles as a member of the Royal Army Medical Corps, his time in Africa helped to inspire his lifelong love of travel and exploration.

In Kenya he was posted in Nanyuki where, years later, a niece was to settle and work at the hospital.

Back in the UK, Tony returned to work at Guy’s Hospital and elsewhere, including a taxing obstetrics posting in Southend-on-Sea.

He married his wife Liz (née Humphries) in 1953, a partnership that was to develop their joint love of music and the arts. Although trained as a classical singer, Liz joined the cast of the London premiere production of Guys and Dolls, eliciting a London newspaper headline “Guy’s guy marries Dolls doll”.

As a doctor working in the newly formed National Health Service, Tony decided early on to devote his life to general practice and in 1955 joined the practice at 48 Hart Street, Henley, a spartan but beautiful Tudor house opposite St Mary’s Church with, as he recalled, “three consulting rooms, a tiny waiting room, no secretary, no receptionist and a lavatory in the garden”.

It was a busy life and the telephone at home had to be manned at all hours.

Tony said: “In the first years I was here, I had a great deal of obstetrics work — sometimes one hardly ever went to bed without someone being in labour.”

He helped to deliver many Henley babies, some of whom will be still living in the town.

But there were occasional treats, including a quick coffee with doughnuts procured from Melletts in Reading Road before embarking on the long list of home visits.

Working for both the War Memorial Hospital (on call for casualty) and Townlands Hospital, Tony made significant contributions to improve local health services with regular clinics for infant welfare and family planning.

Later, with Dr Terry Dudeney, he put much energy into championing the patients in the Young Disabled Unit at Townlands.

For the first few years of their time in Henley, Tony and Liz lived in a rented house in Walton Avenue but by the late Fifties, and with thoughts of their own family, a chance emerged to build a house in a field in Rotherfield Road.

The couple commissioned award-winning modernist architect Patrick Gwynne, the partner of Liz’s accompanist.

This proved to be a wonderful family house for them and their daughters, Jane and Susie, both of whom went on to work in the arts.

Over the years, the couple were able to create a beautiful garden and to plant many unusual trees and shrubs which continue to mature to this day.

It was clear that with the development of healthcare in Henley, the Hart Street premises were inadequate and, with the opportunity to build on the Townlands Hospital site, the practice joined forces with the Bell Street practice to build the New Surgery, also designed by Patrick Gwynne. The first phase of what we see of the two surgeries today opened in 1970.

Tony played a critical role in this project, along with Dr Christopher Purvis and Dr Andrew Melhuish, and went on being involved in organising many aspects of care in the community.

On his retirement in 1989, he reflected: “I will undoubtedly miss seeing the enormous number of patients whom I look upon as friends — I have known them so long.”

Music was to play a major role in Tony’s life. Having run the Guy’s Hospital Music Club that involved a visit by Ralph Vaughan Williams and many London musicians to strengthen the orchestral ranks, he used his organisational abilities to start the Henley Symphony Orchestra in 1970, which he served as secretary.

With Brian Richardson, he wrote to the Henley Standard to invite people to join and, to their great surprise, 50 people turned up to the first rehearsal, a sign of just how musical Henley is.

The weekly rehearsals conducted by James Stobart that first summer culminated in a concert in the speech-day marquee at Shiplake College, where Tony was school doctor, beginning a tradition that has continued ever since.

Starting in the second violins, Tony eventually retired to the violas where he was able to sit next to his wife.

A lifelong concert goer and opera lover, he spent some years on the board of the Henley Festival and was chairman of the Schubert Ensemble Trust.

Tony was known as warm, kind and generous and the house in Rotherfield Road was often filled with people to stay or visit.

Crews for Henley Royal Regatta were put up every year and summer garden concerts on the terrace (supper provided) and family events were characterised by much laughter and joie-de-vivre.

Travel across the UK and Europe in the family VW camper van was always an adventure which took the family far afield.

Walking (in any weather) in the mountains was a much-loved

pastime both here and abroad, but especially in Snowdonia from the legendary Pen-y-Gwryd Hotel.

Tony is survived by his two daughters and two grand-daughters.