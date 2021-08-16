Bridge path repaired

Pupils’ busy year outside class in spite of pandemic
PUPILS at Gillotts School in Henley have enjoyed ... [more]
Monday, 16 August 2021
TEMPORARY repairs have been made to the footpath on Henley Bridge.
Oxfordshire County Council, the highways authority, laid tarmac on a small section where the paving stones are damaged.
There was not enough time to replace the slabs before Henley Royal Regatta.
Councillor Stefan Gawrysiak, who represents Henley on the council, said the damage had been caused by heavy-goods vehicles.
He hoped the slabs would be reinstated soon.
16 August 2021
More News:
