Bridge path repaired

TEMPORARY repairs have been made to the footpath on Henley Bridge.

Oxfordshire County Council, the highways authority, laid tarmac on a small section where the paving stones are damaged.

There was not enough time to replace the slabs before Henley Royal Regatta.

Councillor Stefan Gawrysiak, who represents Henley on the council, said the damage had been caused by heavy-goods vehicles.

He hoped the slabs would be reinstated soon.