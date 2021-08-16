Stray sheep

Pupils’ busy year outside class in spite of pandemic
Monday, 16 August 2021
SEVERAL sheep were loose on the road between Henley and Rotherfield Greys on Saturday.
They eventually ducked into the Hernes Estate at the top of Greys Road, near the Malsters Arms pub. The owner was contacted.
16 August 2021
