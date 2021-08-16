Monday, 16 August 2021

Stray sheep

SEVERAL sheep were loose on the road between Henley and Rotherfield Greys on Saturday.

They eventually ducked into the Hernes Estate at the top of Greys Road, near the Malsters Arms pub. The owner was contacted.

