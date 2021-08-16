Town trail of natural treasures

A TREASURE trail highlighting Britain’s vanishing species is to take place in Henley next month.

More than 30 businesses will showcase endangered plants and animals in their windows between September 18 to 26 as part of Great Big Green Week.

These will include the natterjack toad, which is declining in the UK due to habitat loss and whose plight is being championed by the Henley Toad Patrol.

Children and their families will be encouraged to spot as many as possible iin the windows.

The businesses taking part will also be displaying stock which demonstrates their “green” credentials.

The initiative is being organised by Diana Barnett, of the Greener Henley conservation group.

She said: “Henley has always enjoyed a strong community atmosphere and I thought this would be a lovely way to help revive that and bring people back together after a year of lockdowns.

“There will be a prize but, to be honest, I haven’t thought that far ahead — my main focus is just creating something nice for the community.”

The businesses and shops taking part so far are: Bell Bookshop; Biggie Best; Brookstone Property Solutions; Cancer Research shop; The Children’s Shop; Corner Copia; David Rodger Sharp jewellers; Drifters café; Geo caf; Helen & Douglas Hospice shop; Henley Cycles; the Henley Larder; Henley Sports; Henley Wines; Higgs & Co; Jack’s Gallery; Kiln Café; Lawsons Goldsmiths; Lemongrove Gallery; Naughty Mutt Nice; Oxfam shop; Oxfam Bookshop; Richard Way bookshop; the Rug Shed; Rust & Wild; Sage & Squash; Sue Ryder shop; Temptation Gifts; mThames Hospice shop; Vinegar Hill; Vintage Chic.

Businesses wishing to take part should email

greenerhenley@gmail.com

Great Big Green Week is organised by the Climate Movement charity to raise awareness of the effect of climate change on the natural world.