Train and bus service

A SHUTTLE rail service will run between Henley and Twyford every 30 minutes tomorrow (Saturday) to cope with visitors to Henley Royal Regatta.

Great Western Railway is doubling the frequency of its usual service and will be running a seven-carriage train.

Passengers will be encouraged to wear face coverings while on board the train and a queuing system will be in place at Twyford and Henley.

The busiest times ae expected to be between 9am and 1pm and after 4pm.

Commuters to London Paddington should check before they travel as there are alterations to the usual timetable.

During the week of the regatta, which ends on Sunday, most trains towards Twyford will not stop at Shiplake.

Passengers travelling from Shiplake to Wargrave or Twyford should travel via Henley and those travelling from Henley to Shiplake should travel via Twyford.

Trains will not stop at Wargrave tomorrow (Saturday) and a replacement bus service will depart from outside the stations at Wargrave and Twyford.

Late-night buses are running from Henley to Reading.

The service, run by Reading Buses, will be available today (Friday) and tomorrow, with a “HR1” bus leaving Station Road every 20 minutes from 10.30pm to 2.30am.

The service stops on Reading Road, Henley, Prospect Street and Church Street, Caversham, and Caversham Road and Tudor Road, Reading, before terminating at Reading station. The fare is £10.

The last train to Reading is at 12.18am on Friday and 12.01am on Saturday.