Small increase in coronavirus cases

CORONAVIRUS cases in South Oxfordshire have gone up slightly.

Laboratory or lateral flow device tests have reported 264 new infections, up from 254 the previous week.

This puts the infection rate up to 183.6 cases per 100,000 of the population, while the total number of cases since the start of the pandemic is 8,486.

The number of deaths within 28 days of a positive covid test remains at 167.

Cases in Henley have risen by 13 to a total of 30, by six to 16 in Emmer Green and by eight to 15 in Wargrave and Twyford East. There was also an increase in Caversham Heights, from 14 to 18, and 15 to 21 in Lower Caversham.

In Shiplake and Binfield Heath, cases are down by one to seven, down by five to seven in Watlington and Nettlebed and down by seven to 13 in Goring, Woodcote and Whitchurch.

In the last week, cases also fell in Sonning Common from nine to eight. Meanwhile, the Hart Surgery in Henley has given 88 per cent of adults one dose and 79 per cent of adults are fully vaccinated.

The surgery off York Road is calling in 16- and 17-year-olds and anyone aged 12 to 15 with underlying health conditions that would put them at high risk from covid complications, or who live with someone who is at risk.

The neighbouring Bell Surgery has now give more than 10,000 vaccinations in total, with 4,252 patients having had both jabs.

Seventy-three per cent of the total patient population has had one dose, while 63 per cent are fully vaccinated.

The surgery in Wargrave has also given out more than 10,000 vaccinations, while more than 80 per cent of the adult population covered by Sonning Common Health Centre have had two jabs.

Goring and Woodcote Medical Practice has administered 11,500 doses of the vaccine in total.