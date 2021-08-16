Student cleared of knife threat in street

A STUDENT has been found not guilty of possessing a knife and threatening behaviour in a public place.

John Smith, 25, was living at his grandmother’s house in Vicarage Road, Henley, when he was arrested after police identified him as the suspect of two knife-flashing incidents in Hart Street and Reading Road.

He was taken into custody but denied being responsible, saying it was a case of mistaken identity.

Oxford Magistrates’ Court heard on Monday that two women had reported to police seeing a man waving a knife as they were driving through Henley on June 25 last year.

Liz Tweed, prosecuting, said: “In this case it’s all about two sightings of a man, the first being around 8.30am. The women had seen this young man who took a knife out of the pocket of his jeans and waved it at car drivers.

“On both occasions they contacted the police, who made a search and the defendant was arrested as meeting the description.”

The suspect was described as a white man in his late twenties, who was tall, wearing a black T-shirt and shorts and sliders with black socks and carrying a black bag.

Ms Tweed said that when he was arrested Mr Smith did not have a knife or black bag on him.

She continued: “The police say that in this case there is no dispute about the fact that the man was carrying a knife and that he had no good reason for carrying it. What is in dispute is whether the defendant is the same person that was carrying a knife.”

In a written statement, witness Jane Lau said she was driving to work when she saw a man flashing a 6in knife as she turned from Hart Street into Bell Street at around 8.20am.

Dash-cam footage from her car showed a white man in his late twenties crossing Hart Street and flashing a knife.

Ms Lau said: “I was concerned that he might come up the road after I parked my car. He was carrying a black bag and handling a shiny knife.”

Sarah Bryant said she saw a man waving a 6in kitchen knife as she was waiting at the traffic lights in Reading Road.

She said: “He caught my eye and he was not waving the knife in any particular direction, he was waving the knife around.

“He put the knife into his pocket and smirked and walked off in the direction of Hamilton Avenue.

“I had my children in the car. I was worried by this — it shocked me.”

Pc Mark Wilson, who was on duty in Henley on the morning of the incidents, said he reached Hamilton Avenue at about 10am as Mr Smith was being arrested by another officer.

He said: “The other officer had a male in handcuffs and he fitted the description of the man walking with a knife.”

Pc Wilson said he did not find a knife when he searched Mr Smith, who was arrested and taken to Abingdon police station and placed in custody.

But he added: “It is my belief that the male in the footage is John Smith.”

John Berry, defending, said that he was not aware that any identification papers were served on the defendant after his arrest and that the arrest was entirely based on the clothes Mr Smith was wearing.

He said no statements from the officers who stopped Mr Smith had been provided.

Mr Berry said: “I am suggesting it’s a mistake based on the clothing for I believe the dash-cam is the only piece of evidence.”

In a statement Mr Smith gave at the police station, he said he did not have a knife on him, adding: “It makes no sense that I would do such a thing and this is a case of mistaken identity.

“I would never do something like this. There are a lot of people that look like me.”

Mr Smith told the court that he had taken a year out of his course at the University of Durham, where he is studying business and management, and had been living with this grandmother for three weeks at the time of the incident.

He was working at home doing NHS track and trace calling but was off work on the day of the incident.

He said he was with his grandmother that morning as it was a sunny day and they were having coffee together.

Mr Smith said: “I was hoping to go to Reading but wanted to go to the pharmacy first.

“I went to the river in the morning but fairly early on. It was a nice morning so it was nothing out of the ordinary and then I left to go to Reading but never made it there.”

He denied carrying a knife to the river and said that he was wearing the same clothes that he was arrested in.

Mr Smith said: “It’s not me on the footage, it’s just not the same person, the clothing may look similar but the similarities end there.

“I have never had a reason to carry a knife in public, I don’t want to scare anyone. It is upsetting to look at that footage.”

Cross-examining Mr Smith, Ms Tweed said: “The person who committed these offences was filmed and looks like you.

“It looks exactly like you and how you were dressed on that particular day. I suggest that is you.”

She said that the places described by the witnesses were all a walkable distance from his grandmother’s home.

Ms Tweed added: “There is no doubt that the person who was carrying the knife that day was the defendant.”

Mr Barry responded: “The issue of identification was raised very early on with the police.

“There was no identity procedure carried out and they didn’t serve the papers.

“Mr Smith has denied it throughout and it makes a lot of sense.

“He says he is not the man described by both witnesses and no knife was found in his possession.

“No knife similar to the one described was recovered at his grandmother’s house and that throws into question whether he was the man in the dashcam footage.”

Caroline Jones, who chaired the bench, told Mr Smith there was not enough evidence to prove he was the knifeman, adding: “We find you not guilty.”