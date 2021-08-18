Electric car club sparks interest of 30 people so far

THE Henley Car Club has been officially launched.

Mayor Sarah Miller and Greener Henley member Dave McEwen were joined on the steps of the town hall by Jonathan Collinson, a business development manager for

Co Wheels, which runs the club.

The company had an information stall in Market Place, allowing residents to ask questions about the club.

Members can hire one of two Toyota Yaris hybrids, which are parked in special spaces outside Gibbs & Dandy in Reading Road and in Upper Market Place.

Nearly 30 people have signed up so far and it is hoped more vehicles will be added at other locations. Members of Greener Henley handed out 2,500 leaflets on the car club in June to households within 10 minutes of the town hall and another 1,500 will be distributed to homes near Gibbs & Dandy in the coming days.

Mr McEwen, of Church Street, Henley, said: “We have been working on this project for several years now, so it is lovely to see it come to fruition.

“We are really pleased with the initial uptake. From a Greener Henley perspective, we want to reach 70 members as soon as possible. The sooner we can get a third and a fourth car the better.

“This gives people the option of going electric when they might have otherwise not been able to afford it, or because it might not be practical for them in terms of charging.

“We have also had interest from local businesses and one of the areas we would like to grow the scheme is by reaching out to hotels to see if their guests could use it while they visit.”

Co Wheels runs similar schemes in 60 locations across the country, with the nearest being in Reading and Oxford.

Mr Collinson added: “It generally takes a couple of years for a car club to become fully established in a town but the numbers in Henley are growing.

“The response has been very pleasing and it is great to have the support of Greener Henley and Henley Town Council.” Members can hire a car for between 30 minutes and five days on a pay-as-you-go basis.

The town council is spending up to £23,982 plus VAT on half the cost of a two-year contract with Co Wheels.

Meanwhile, a test driving event for electric vehicles is being held in Henley on Friday.

A team from Oxfordshire County Council team is staging a roadshow in the King’s Road car park from 10am to 4pm.

The free event is aimed at people who are thinking of buying an electric car but don’t have access to off-street parking.

To book a test drive, visit parkandchargeoxfordshire.co.uk