Woman thrilled to finally launch children’s boutique

A NEW children’s clothes shop has opened in Henley.

Tigers ’n’ Tiaras in Duke Street sells clothes, shoes, swimwear and accessories for new-borns, children and young adults up to 17 years old.

Owner Maria Loggie, who lives in Henley, said she had the idea for a boutique selling children’s clothes about 10 years ago but had waited for the right time.

She said: “This is the perfect moment for it as we are getting back to normality and I felt that Henley needed something like this.

“I wanted to open something special and there was nowhere like this in town. It was exciting getting to open my own shop. I had a clear image in my head of what sort of boutique I wanted. I came up with the name myself — I think it has a nice ring to it.”

Ms Loggie said that sustainability was important to her when setting up the business and half of her clothes stock was sustainable. She said: “It’s easier to get sustainable clothes for children up to six years old, using 100 per cent organic cotton for example, but it’s harder to get hold of things that older kids would want to wear which are also totally sustainable. I have tried wherever possible to keep it sustainable — if everyone does their bit it can only be a good thing.

“The first day of opening was fantastic and a lot of people came in. So many said that the shop is exactly what Henley needs.” Ms Loggie is running the shop with help from her daughter but plans to take on staff.

“This shop is my baby and I want to be at the forefront of it,” she said.

Henley interior designer Sarah Copeland worked with her on the project, while some of the furniture was restored by Sharon Ingoldby, of Restoration Queen. The Tigers ’n’ Tiaras website was set up by Henley graphic designer Ben Hargreaves.