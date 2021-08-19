Former town sergeant dies

TRIBUTES have been paid to a former Henley town sergeant who has died.

Cliff Austin worked for Henley Town Council for 17 years, retiring in September 2017.

He performed a ceremonial role and was present at civic events, such as the mayor-making ceremonies at the town hall.

A council spokesman said: “Henley Town Council is saddened to hear that Cliff Austin has passed away.

“Cliff worked for Henley Town Council from 2000 to 2017, serving as both caretaker and town sergeant.

“We are flying the town hall flag at half-mast today (Thursday) out of respect for our much-loved colleague and friend. Our thoughts are with his family at this difficult time.”

Mr Austin was born at Townlands Hospital to Philip, an engineer, and Julie, a housewife, who worked at the former GDS shop in Duke Street.

The family lived in Crocker End, near Nettlebed, but moved to a new bungalow in Greys Road in 1958, when Cliff was five.

He went to Henley Infant School, in the same road, before attending Gillotts School.

He left school when he was 15 and started an apprenticeship at Higgs Group printers, publishers of the Henley Standard, as a compositor.

After five years, he joined the merchant navy as a ship’s printer on cruise ships and mail boats, which travelled from Southampton to the coast of South Africa.

Mr Austin was 28 when he married and he and his wife lived in Caversham Park Village and had two sons, Alex and Tom.

Later, Mr Austin moved back to Henley and went to work on the ferries. After 20 years at sea, he decided to stay closer to home and spent seven years in outdoor catering.

He decided to change jobs when he saw an advert for a caretaker for the town council.

Town clerk Sheridan Jacklin-Edward said: “Cliff was a highly respected and well-loved member of staff. He will be missed.

“We would like to send our thoughts to his family at this difficult time.”

Henley MP John Howell added: “Very sad to hear of the passing of Cliff Austin.

“Very kind and considerate man whose company it was a delight to be in.”

Following his retirement, Mr Austin was replaced by Jason Acock but he quit after only a few weeks, saying the role did not live up to his expectations.