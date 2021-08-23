Growing interest

THE Henley Society now has 550 members, the highest total in its 59-year history.

The conservation and heritage group has enjoyed a signifcant rise in numbers since the start of the year due to a recruitment drive.

The latest person to join in Dianne Sharp, who has lived in Henley since 2002.

She said: “I am looking forward to enjoying all the activities run by the Henley Society and to meeting new people.”

Mrs Sharp, a former teacher, is interested in local history and old buildings. She is originally from Tewkesbury and moved to Henley because of her love for the river.

Geoff Luckett, chairman of the society, said: “We are delighted to welcome Dianne as a landmark 550th member and look forward to welcoming her to our many talks, visits and dinners, including our marque events planned for our 60th anniversary in 2022.”