No plaque for crash victim

A PLAQUE honouring a man who was killed in road crash will not be installed on a wall outside a parade of shops in Henley.

Kam Hulait, 46, of Greys Road, was found dead in Wyfold Lane, Peppard Common, on July 11. Police believe he had been walking along the road when he was struck by a vehicle whose driver left without stopping.

Mr Hulait would often sit and drink beer and cider or smoke cigarettes on the wall in front of the “top shops” at the junction of Greys Road and King James Way.

His family had asked the landlord if he would consider allowing a plaque to be set into the wall but he declined.

Mr Hulait’s funeral took place earlier this month and later that day his friends and family gathered outside the shops where they had a drink in tribute to him and shared their memories of him.

Mr Hulait had lived in Henley with his parents Paramdip and Balbir since the mid-Nineties, when the family moved from Burnham.

The Hulaits ran Centra Food at the top shops, which is now the One-Stop grocery store, and a greengrocer’s at what is now Herbies Pizza.

Mr Hulait worked at both shops for a time and later did odd jobs as a painter and decorator as well as working as a security guard at Invesco.

Police arrested a 65-year-old man and a 54-year-old woman, both from Henley, on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. They have since been released.