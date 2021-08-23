Regatta arrests

ELEVEN arrests were made during Henley Royal Regatta, including one for sexual assault and three for possession of drugs.

Two people were arrested for being drunk and disorderly and assault and one was held for assaulting a police officer, criminal damage and drink-driving.

Thames Valley Police officers patrolled the site during the five-day event.

• Volunteers from the Henley Wombles collected 60 bags of litter over the course of the regatta.