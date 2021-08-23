Monday, 23 August 2021

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Regatta arrests

ELEVEN arrests were made during Henley Royal Regatta, including one for sexual assault and three for possession of drugs.

Two people were arrested for being drunk and disorderly and assault and one was held for assaulting a police officer, criminal damage and drink-driving.

Thames Valley Police officers patrolled the site during the five-day event.

Volunteers from the Henley Wombles collected 60 bags of litter over the course of the regatta.

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33