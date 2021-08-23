Malcolm Pitts — June 21, 1948-August 1, 2021

MALCOLM PITTS, a popular local businessman, has died, aged 73.

He had worked in Henley and Wallingford for more than 45 years.

Malcolm was born in Reading to

Gilbert and Margaret, the youngest of three boys.

He spent much of his childhood playing sport, eventually playing cricket for Reading and football for Forest Old Boys.

His love of sport continued throughout his life. He was an avid supporter of both Arsenal and Reading.

He was chairman of Ipsden Cricket Club for 27 years and in latter years became president. Malcolm devoted much of his time to fundraising for various causes, including many in Ipsden village, Shiplake College, the British Heart Foundation and Sue Ryder.

Family was very important to Malcolm and he spent as much time as possible with them, encouraging his five grandchildren to play sport.

He enjoyed family holidays and annual family traditions, such as the Windsor pantomime and Henley Royal Regatta.

Malcolm was known for his sense of humour and quick, dry wit, which sustained both him and Sara during the last two challenging years of his life.

He will be greatly missed by his family and many friends.

