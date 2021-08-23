Terry Cook — November 15, 1960-August 2, 2021

TERRY COOK was very much a local man, raised in Harpsden with his siblings Carol, Mo, Kevin and David.

They loved village life, attending the local school and youth club.

From a young age, Terry would earn extra money by cutting lawns, collecting golf balls for the golf club, helping the local farmers and gathering wood for the winter to keep the family warm.

He had many hobbies when growing up. These included kung fu, for which he received belts and certificates, playing darts for teams in Henley and travelling across the UK once he got his HGV licence.

Terry attended Gillotts School where he met lifelong friends — he was a man that many people in Henley knew.

He drank locally and worked briefly at the old Queen’s Head in Duke Street/Greys Road, which he loved as he was very sociable.

Anyone who knew Terry will remember him as a grafter. He loved manual labour and getting stuck into new projects. He found the perfect job for him at Elliott’s, which later became Gibbs & Dandy, where he established his career and worked for 23 years.

He made solid friendships with Steve, colleagues and customers. He loved the laughter and the banter and always went the extra mile to keep his customers happy with the biggest of smiles.

Terry lived in Woodley for a short period of time, then moved to Swiss Farm, where he had very fond memories of spending quality time with his son Daniel.

When Daniel was a child, the pair of them would go away together in the summer holidays.

They had a very special relationship and when Daniel was older they loved having a laugh together over a few beers.

Terry settled permanently at Mount View with his long-term partner Catherine Harvey, who then became his wife.

The couple loved working on projects at home together. They renovated their garden and even built an extension on their home.

They were the best of friends and built a solid home filled with love and laughter for their children and grandchildren.

Terry was very much a family man. He loved his son Daniel and was a loving stepfather to Matthew, Becky and Lisa. He, Catherine and the children enjoyed many holidays in Devon and Cornwall, along with extended family.

Terry had five granddaughters whom he adored spending time with — he and Catherine would spend quality time with them over the summer holidays, often taking them to Swiss Farm to camp.

In October 2020, Terry was sadly diagnosed with small cell lung cancer. He and his family were informed that it was aggressive.

Being Terry, he remained unbelievably strong throughout his treatment and his positivity was inspiring.

Over the summer this year, he was informed his cancer had spread and the treatment had been

unsuccessful.

This was devastating news for everyone but, being Terry, he remained strong and incredibly brave. In the remaining weeks, he was surrounded by his family, who adored him.

Terry’s family would like to thank Sue Ryder for all their support, especially when he and his family needed it most.

As Terry would always say, “It is what it is”.

Rest in peace, our darling, we will miss you dearly.

Lisa Beer