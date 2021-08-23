Charity worker hoping to be Paralympic champion

ALTHOUGH she is about to compete in her first Paralympic Games, achieving that has not always been of Ellen Buttrick’s main ambition.

The 25-year-old double world champion rower has long aspired to do charity work.

Buttrick, a Yorkshirewoman who lives in Albert Road, Henley, used to work for the Refugee Council, which provides support and advice to refugees and asylum seekers.

She was an office co-ordinator, working on the Syrian resettlement programme, like the one now being planned for refugees coming to Britain from Afghanistan.

She says: “Rowing wasn’t always the go-to plan. I always wanted to work with a charity. I just like working on something that helps other people and has a reason.

“When I do work with charities, I am happy to work for nothing and I feel like that is a good way of doing things.”

Buttrick will be competing in Tokyo in the mixed coxed four alongside Giedra Rakauskaite, Ollie Stanhope, James Fox, who also lives in Henley, and Erin Kennedy, a cox from Leander Club.

They flew to Japan on Monday. Buttrick says: “This has been a long time coming and I’m feeling pretty emotional just making it to the flight. I hope that we can do you all proud out there.”

She qualifies for the Paralympic team as she has Stargardt disease, which was diagnosed in 2014.

This is an inherited eye condition that affects the retina and causes a reduction in central detailed vision.

Buttrick explains: “I have peripheral vision but I don’t have central vision. My central vision is blurred, so if I look directly at someone I will struggle to make out the features of their face.

“It is probably why rowing is so good for me because I can still see the blades.

“I can’t drive anymore and that is probably the thing that frustrates me the most. Trying to get about when you live in Henley isn’t easy.

“I would say I’ve learned to cope with it pretty well apart from that.”

One of her main reasons for moving to Henley was to be close to the Redgrave-Pinsent Rowing Lake in Caversham, where the GB rowers train and Buttrick is able to get lifts there from friends and teammates.

Originally from Roundhay in Leeds, she started rowing in 2012 with Leeds Rowing Club when she was 17 and soon wanted to represent her country.

Buttrick recalls: “I took part in a learn to row course on Waterloo Lake, which is near my house.

“My first experience of rowing was a short session on the rowing machine and then getting pushed out in a stable single scull with a piece of rope tied to it so that it didn’t float away.

“The course started in the week of the London Olympics when the GB rowers did especially well.

“I was inspired by the success of the women’s pair and double and lightweight doubles who all won gold on ‘Super Saturday’.

“Watching them race and hearing about their journeys into the sport, some of them having only rowed for four years previously, I began to dream that maybe that could one day be me.

“Very quickly, I thought I would like to row for GB but initially I thought it would be with the Olympic team.

“My coaches at Leeds Rowing Club are the ones that made me believe I was good enough. They put a lot of time and effort into me and they could see that I could go somewhere one day.” She continued rowing when she went to Northumbria University in

Newcastle upon Tyne to study

geography.

It was while there that she learned about her eye condition and her immediate response was to ask if it meant she could row at the Paralympic Games.

“I wouldn’t say I was disappointed,” said Buttrick. “It wasn’t like I was close to getting to the Olympics anyway. I said to myself, ‘I want to row for GB and now I’ve got this I can achieve that with the Paralympics’.

“I tried to see it as an opportunity rather than focusing on the negative. I realised I could qualify for the Paralympics so I set my mind on getting into the GB squad.”

Buttrick is delighted to have been selected for Tokyo.

She says: “In the past, I have tried to do something and then just missed out. There was trying to get the right grades to go to a certain university and just missing out, trying to get a job and just missing out and then with the rowing trying to go down the Olympic route.

“It felt like I had finally achieved something that I had worked towards.”

Team GB’s record since rowing made its Paralympic debut at Beijing in 2008 is spectacular.

In China, we topped the medals table with two golds and a bronze for the mixed coxed four. Four years later, at London 2012, Britain won the mixed fours at Dorney Lake and then again in Rio 2016.

Buttrick says: “The GB para squad is the most successful in the world and we want to showcase that. With our boat and for me personally, it is about having the fastest race you can have and being good enough to win, even on a bad day.

“I don’t mind which medal it is. We could beat America by one second and that would be fine but we’re not going out there just to get a medal, we are going out there to set a new standard for our event.”

However, she adds: “I would like to break records but the conditions in Tokyo don’t look like they will be very fast. It is very windy.

“We went there in 2019 on a recce and there was a lot of wind resistance. The rowing lake is just off the sea and it is very open to the elements.”

Buttrick won her first world championships gold medal in Bulgaria in 2018 as part of the mixed coxed four that beat the US in the final by two seconds.

“It was a whirlwind year,” she says. “I was still in Leeds and was travelling down here every week to train. I stayed in a few Airbnbs around Henley.

“It went well because the four that I was in was so experienced and had a history of winning. I was slightly nervous but confident.

“They knew how to win and I just needed to do what they were telling me to do. On the other hand, I was worried that if we didn’t win then it was because of me. I remember thinking, ‘I’m the only difference here’.”

The following year, Buttrick, Rakauskaite, Fox, Stanhope and Kennedy defended GB’s title in Austria.

This time, the crew’s margin of victory over the Americans was 12 seconds and this qualified the boat for Tokyo. They also set a world record of six minutes and 49 seconds in the semi-finals.

Buttrick says: “The goal that year was to break the world record and we managed to do that. The record had been set by the GB four in 2017 and that’s the year I wasn’t in the boat. In 2018, we won and it was good to carry on the legacy but then in 2019 I was determined to set a new record.

“I stayed in Leeds until the December and finished working at the Refugee Council and in the January I moved to Henley. Because I had that extra time, I wasn’t working and I could focus on training full-time. I was able to trial for the seat and we were able to build on what we had done.”

It was no surprise to Buttrick when the Paralympics were postponed last year.

“It was inevitable,” she says. “I don’t think we would have been able to do it safely. When we went into lockdown in the UK, they

were still saying the Games might go ahead, which I thought was a bit unfair.

“ It would have felt a bit selfish going into training and having the Games when people were dying.”

Buttrick was also happy to wait another year to compete as she developed a stress fracture in her pelvis while training at home on a rowing machine.

She said: “I wouldn’t have been ready for an August competition anyway. I was sitting in my garden for a month not able to do anything. I think if we had been training normally and with a physio and a normal programme, I don’t think I would have got the injury. I think it was more to do with having to be on an ergo for so long.

“I got back to training on the water in October. I wrote down that I spent seven months on land.”

Buttrick kept herself busy during the pandemic, volunteering with Henley Covid-19 Mutual Aid Group and putting her experience working with charities to good use.

She then became an NHS responder, contacting isolated residents during the first lockdown.

Despite moving to a friend’s house in Bath for the initial lockdown period, she was still able to organise help in Henley remotely by linking up people in need with local volunteers over WhatsApp.

After a year without competing due to the pandemic, the crew won gold at the European championships in Italy, beating France by 13 seconds in the final.

Buttrick said: “That was a really good event. It had been so long since we competed. It was about setting the standard again.

“Even though we’d had all those months off, it was about saying we are just as fast we have always been and then we’ll improve on that going into Tokyo.

“We wanted to show them that and put down a good time. We won by quite a large margin and we could have eased off but we were trying to show what we were capable of.”

When she returns from Tokyo next month she will immediately start a master’s degree in gender policy and inequalities at London School of Commerce.

Before that, she plans to make the most of the Paralympics, even though her family cannot be there to cheer her on.

Buttrick says: “We have worked very hard to get to this moment so we need to enjoy this once-in-a-lifetime experience.”