Businesses sign up to Great Big Green Week

A WEEK of activities themed around the environment is to take place in Henley.

Scores of businesses will be participating in the Great Big Green Week initiative, which runs between September 18 and 26.

Almost 40 retailers will showcase endangered plants and animals in their windows as part of a treasure hunt in which children and families will be encouraged to spot as many as possible.

They will also display stock which demonstrates their “green” credentials.

The latest to sign up are Fluidity, Gorvett & Stone, Informality, Jonkers Rare Books, Joules, Pets Larder, Salon of Chi and Tigers ’n’ Tiaras. Also taking part are the Bell Bookshop, Biggie Best, Brookstone Property Solutions, Cancer Research shop, the Children’s Shop, Corner Copia, David Rodger Sharp jewellers, Drifters café, Geo Café, Helen & Douglas House shop, Henley Cycles, the Henley Larder, Henley Sports, Henley Wines, Higgs Group, Jack’s Gallery, Kiln Café, Lawsons Goldsmiths, Lemongrove Gallery, Naughty Mutt Nice, Oxfam shop, Oxfam Bookshop, Richard Way bookshop, the Rug Shed, Rust & Wild, Sage & Squash, Sue Ryder shop, Temptation Gifts, Thames Hospice shop, Vinegar Hill and Vintage Chic.

The Watercolour Café in Market Place will serve a themed menu, as will the Little Angel in White Hill, Drifters, Geo Café and Sage and Squash.

A “great big green bazaar” will take place on Saturdaym September 25 with stalls selling fairly traded produce and showcasing community schemes like Henley’s car club and the Clean Air for Henley and Warriors on Waste campaigns.

The following afternoon Rev Sam Brewster will deliver a sermon on the environment as part of the regular Trinity at Four services at Holy Trinity Church.

The Great Big Green Week is being organised locally by Diana Barnett, of the Greener Henley environmental group, and nationally by the Climate Movement charity to tackle climate change.