Top comic handled covid with due care

Michael McIntyre | Kenton Theatre | Monday, August 23

MY first comedy show post-pandemic — or “PP” as Michael McIntyre refers to it — could have gone badly.

It was inevitable that some of the material would cover the coronavirus and had it been executed badly it would have made for an uncomfortable evening.

Despite it being a work in progress show, McIntyre covered this potentially touchy subject with his usual observational wit and energy and the hour flew by.

Within seconds of bouncing on to the stage, he was saying how he felt superior to his wife after he was given the Pfizer vaccine and she had AstraZeneca.

Perhaps my favourite of his observations about our new way of life was the uncomfortable process of lateral flow tests.

Who can honestly say they enjoy putting that stick up their nose?

When a member of the audience coughed, he paused mid-sentence and joyously exclaimed: “You need to go home!”

McIntyre said his first and only experience of doing a gig over Zoom had been one of the low points of the last 18 months.

He was performing to staff at an American company responsible for producing PCR tests and was told not to offend the boss.

But when the boss’s camera froze, he mistook it for negative feedback and did the one thing he had been told not to do.

Speaking of America, it is McIntyre’s ambition to become a success across the Atlantic. He has recently been announced as the host of the US version of The Wheel after the show’s success on BBC.

However, it is advisable for any aspiring comedians out there not to use the phrase “I want to break America” if you are asked any questions at airport security.

If McIntyre being great was a given, the revelation of the evening was Jake Lambert.

He has previously supported the likes of Jack Dee, Rob Beckett and Tom Allen and was named English comedian of the year in 2015.

He, too, did a lot of material about the pandemic and how having epilepsy had “finally paid off” as it allowed him to have his first jab sooner.

Lambert was keen, though, not to be branded “the epileptic comedian” and said: “It’s something I have but it’s not who I am. I have a Ford Focus, it doesn’t mean I am one.”

His other topics included working at Legoland and bumping into José Mourinho and how footballers didn’t mind having a rest from being booed by thousands of fans.

If, like me, you hadn’t heard of him before, I would highly recommend catching him.

Luke Adams