HENLEY Quakers have given a tree to the town as a symbol of peace.

Like many towns, Henley has several memorials for townsfolk who have lost their lives in war but nothing to symbolise hope for the future — peace.

The local Quakers purchased a rowan tree which has been planted in Mill Meadows by the town council’s parks department. It was to have been unveiled by the Mayor with guests from the town’s churches in the spring of 2020 but that couldn’t happen because the date was in the middle of the first coronavirus lockdown.

A less formal unveiling of the plaque has now taken place.

Worship was held at the tree and a picnic completed the celebration.

Henley Quakers are conscious of the importance of peace now that we may be on the brink of severe climate change. And, of course, planting a tree helps to stabilise the climate.

The peace tree is by the hedge in front of the River & Rowing Museum, near the path to the river.

Toby Bainton