A SHORT ceremony will be held at Henley Bridge on Monday, September 13 at noon when Mayor Sarah Miller will unveil a sign to mark the beginning and end of the Oxfordshire Way

The provision of the sign has been initiated by Walkers are Welcome Henley and the cost has been borne by Oxfordshire Ramblers to whom we offer our thanks.

Thanks also to Henley Town Council, which has been involved in the planning and physical installation of the sign.

A similar sign is being installed in Bourton-on-the-Water at the other end of the walk.

Peter C Stone, chairman