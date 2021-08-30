School supervisor revives campaign for skate park
A CAMPAIGN to build a skate park in Goring has ... [more]
Monday, 30 August 2021
A SHORT ceremony will be held at Henley Bridge on Monday, September 13 at noon when Mayor Sarah Miller will unveil a sign to mark the beginning and end of the Oxfordshire Way
The provision of the sign has been initiated by Walkers are Welcome Henley and the cost has been borne by Oxfordshire Ramblers to whom we offer our thanks.
Thanks also to Henley Town Council, which has been involved in the planning and physical installation of the sign.
A similar sign is being installed in Bourton-on-the-Water at the other end of the walk.
Peter C Stone, chairman
30 August 2021
More News:
School supervisor revives campaign for skate park
A CAMPAIGN to build a skate park in Goring has ... [more]
Children flock to village’s first summer play weekend
HUNDREDS of people attended a free children’s ... [more]
POLL: Have your say