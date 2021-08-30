Party cheer for tenants

A PARTY was held for tenants in Henley to help combat isolation.

Soha Housing organised the event at the scout hut in Greys Road on Saturday, which was open to residents of the Gainsborough estate and The Close.

Attractions included a barbecue, music, bingo and a raffle.

Neelam Rutti, a voluntary community connector for Soha, said: “We were hoping to hold it on the green but last minute weather predictions meant we had to find an alternative venue.

“Most of our residents are old and vulnerable so we wanted to do something for them. Soha gave us a budget for the food and it was free to attend but we did ask for a donation towards the raffle tickets.

“It’s all about looking out for each other. This event in particular was about making sure nobody is feeling lonely or isolated.

Close to Home provided the music and the top raffle prize was a Calvin Klein watch, which was donated by Henley jeweller David Rodger- Sharp.

The raffle raised £100, which will be divided evenly between Henley Survivors of Bereavment by Suicide and Soha’s next event.