Festival deal

School supervisor revives campaign for skate park
A CAMPAIGN to build a skate park in Goring has ... [more]
Monday, 30 August 2021
THP Solicitors is to continue sponsoring the Henley Festival.
The law firm, which is based in Bell Street, Henley, says it wants to support the local arts community.
Partner Richard Rodway said: “Henley Festival is such an important event to have in our town’s cultural calendar.”
This year’s festival will take place from Wednesday to Sunday, September 15 to 19.
Children flock to village’s first summer play weekend
HUNDREDS of people attended a free children’s ... [more]
