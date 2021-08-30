Festival deal

Monday, 30 August 2021

THP Solicitors is to continue sponsoring the Henley Festival.

The law firm, which is based in Bell Street, Henley, says it wants to support the local arts community.

Partner Richard Rodway said: “Henley Festival is such an important event to have in our town’s cultural calendar.”

This year’s festival will take place from Wednesday to Sunday, September 15 to 19.

