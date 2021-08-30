Monday, 30 August 2021

£74,000 grants for help groups

VOLUNTARY and community groups have received grants to provide transport and help vulnerable people affacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

Groups in South Oxfordshire received a share of £74,000, which is being used to help residents attend vaccination appointments and go to the supermarket.

Up to £15,000 will go towards the cost of petrol and buying PPE supplies to make the transport covid-safe.

Councillor Maggie Filipova-Rivers, cabinet member for community wellbeing at South Oxfordshire District Council, said: “These local organisations are playing such a valuable role and I’d like to thank them for their dedication and hard work.

“Getting people to vaccination appointments safely and accessing food and other essential supplies has been an absolutely vital part of supporting people through the pandemic.”

The grants were awarded thanks to the Contain Outbreak Management Fund Transportation scheme, a government fund to help stop the spread of covid-19.

