Coronavirus cases rise for fourth week

THE number of coronavirus cases in the Henley area has risen significantly in the past week.

Laboratory or lateral flow device tests have confirmed 496 new infections in the last seven days, up from 316 the previous week.

It is the fourth week in a row that case numbers in South Oxfordshire have gone up and means the infection rate is up to 345 cases per 100,000 of the population.

The total number of cases since the start of the pandemic is up to 9,336, while the number of deaths within 28 days of a positive covid test is up to 168, one more than a week ago.

Cases in north Henley dropped from 16 to eight but cases in south Henley doubled from 15 to 30.

Shiplake and Binfield Heath had a rise of 14 cases to 33 while in Sonning Common and Kidmore End the total went from 16 to 23/

One of the biggest rises was in Goring, Woodcote and Whitchurch, where cases went from from 14 to 47.

In Benson and Crowmarsh Gifford, there was an increase from 20 to 33, while cases doubled from 10 to 20 in Watlington and Nettlebed.

Emmer Green saw a drop in cases from 35 to 25, while cases in Caversham Heights fell from 30 to 27 and those in Lower Caversham went from 23 to 19.

The number of cases in Wargrave and Twyford East rose from nine to 13 and in Sonning and Woodley North from 18 to 30.

Eighty-eight per cent of adult patients at the Hart Surgery in Henley have had their first covid vaccine, while 82 per cent are now fully vaccinated.

Just over a third of people aged 16 and 17 have already had their first jab.

Sonning Common Health Centre has administered 11,157 doses and another 4,316 at a mass vaccination site.

It means 91 per cent of the adult patient population has had one vaccination and 83 per cent have had both jabs.