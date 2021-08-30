£3,800 plan to restore fountain

PLANS have been submitted to restore the Phillimore fountain in Henley.

The Grade II listed monument next to St Mary’s Church in Hart Street is made from pink granite in Gothic style and dates back to 1884.

Henley Town Council is seeking permission from South Oxfordshire District Council to carry out work including cleaning, re-pointing all the open joints and repairing the lime mortar at a cost of almost £3,800.

Damaged sections of the limestone block cladding need to be repaired and missing stonework would be reinstated.

Half the cost would be paid for by the Phillimore family, with the rest being split between the Henley Society and the town council’s Henley in Bloom committee.

Some of the recovered crocketed finials are being kept in the town hall. The work would be undertaken by stonemasons A F Jones, of Ipsden.

Henley Mayor Sarah Miller said: “The long-term hope is to bring the fountain back to its former glory because we are so lucky to have it. It has a strong bond with St Mary’s Church and this is something that so many people have wanted.

“We have discussed it for as long as I have been a councillor and I have always wanted it to be restored.”

Cllr Miller said it was hoped to make it a fully operational drinking fountain at some point in the future.

“We should also be looking to install places where people can refill their water bottles and follow the example of places like Marlow,” she said.

The fountain was unveiled in June 1885 by the friends and family of Greville Phillimore, who was rector of Henley for 16 years.

It was moved to its current location in 1903, having previously been sited at main crossroads at the foot of Market Place.

The district council is due to make a decision by September 20