Monday, 30 August 2021

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Cruise night

MORE than 65 people joined the Henley Town & Visitors’ Regatta president’s river cruise on Friday.

It was hosted by president and former Henley mayor of Glen Lambert.

The boat travelled from Henley to Shiplake lock and back and there was live entertainment and a raffle.

The event was postponed last year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33