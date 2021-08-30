Film night

School supervisor revives campaign for skate park
A CAMPAIGN to build a skate park in Goring has ... [more]
Monday, 30 August 2021
A ROWING documentary will be screened in Henley for charity.
Leander Club will host the event next Friday in aid of Fulham Reach Boat Club and Rowing for All.
A Most Beautiful Thing documents the first African- American high school rowing team coming together in the same boat.
The film will be shown from 7.30pm followed by a virtual Q&A with Arshay Cooper, the team captain.
Tickets cost £30 each.
bxecHeTy5r7
30 August 2021
Children flock to village’s first summer play weekend
HUNDREDS of people attended a free children’s ... [more]
