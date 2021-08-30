Monday, 30 August 2021

Film night

A ROWING documentary will be screened in Henley for charity.

Leander Club will host the event next Friday in aid of Fulham Reach Boat Club and Rowing for All.

A Most Beautiful Thing documents the first African- American high school rowing team coming together in the same boat.

The film will be shown from 7.30pm followed by a virtual Q&A with Arshay Cooper, the team captain.

Tickets cost £30 each. To book, visit forms.gle/qsSwP9
bxecHeTy5r7

