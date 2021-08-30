‘Dad never had bad word about anyone and vice-versa’

CLIFF AUSTIN’s son Alex said: “My dad was a genuine, caring and loyal man.

“He never had a bad word to say about anyone and you’d struggle to find anyone who had a bad word to say about him.

“He had a mix of friends from work, football and golf and was loved by everyone.

“If I was in trouble he would be there. He might be annoyed to be woken up to be told I’d broken down but he would drive out in the middle of the night to help if he could. That was just him.

“As a father, he adored me and my brother Tom, who had different interests. Dad would go with him to the horse racing, dog racing and casino.

“They loved their days out so much and would have a right laugh. Dad and I were into the same things and played golf together all the time. We would play all over the country and he would always be suggesting new places to play. Some of my most cherished memories of him are playing the best courses in the sunshine and getting lost on the way — until Google Maps became a thing.

He also loved football and Reading FC. He took me to my first game when I was four. We’re very lucky to have watched hundreds of games together, see promotion four times and watch the Royals at Wembley twice. These are special memories.

“He was a dedicated carer to our gran, who has Parkinson’s disease and severe dementia. When she went into the Chilterns Court care centre, he would visit every day, even if she couldn’t recognise him. He loved her so much. During covid it was difficult for him to see her as it was locked down so much but he would still FaceTime as much as he could.

“The staff there were in tears when I told them the news. He’s going to leave a gap in everyone’s lives.”