Tributes for former town sergeant and keen golfer

TRIBUTES have been paid to a former Henley town sergeant who has died.

Cliff Austin, who was 68, passed away after suffering a coronary artery thrombosis while he was on a golfing holiday in Somerset last week. He died peacefully in his sleep.

He worked for Henley Town Council for 17 years, retiring in September 2017.

Mr Austin, who lived in Deanfield Avenue, performed ceremonial duties and attended civic events, such as the mayor-making ceremonies at the town hall.

He was also the caretaker during his time with the council.

The flag at Henley town hall was at half-mast on Thursday last week as a mark of respect.

Mr Austin was born at Townlands Hospital to Philip, an engineer, and Julie, a housewife, who worked at the former GDS shop in Duke Street.

The family lived in Crocker End, near Nettlebed, but moved to a new bungalow in Greys Road in 1958, when Cliff was five.

He went to Henley Infant School, in the same road, before attending Gillotts School.

He left school when he was 15 and started an apprenticeship with Higgs Group printers, publishers of the Henley Standard, as a compositor.

After five years, he joined the merchant navy as a ship’s printer on cruise ships and mail boats, which travelled from Southampton to the coast of South Africa.

Mr Austin was 28 when he was married and he and his wife lived in Caversham Park Village and had two sons, Alex and Tom. Later, Mr Austin moved back to Henley and went to work on the ferries. After 20 years at sea, he decided to stay closer to home and spent seven years in outdoor catering. He decided to change jobs when he saw an advert for a caretaker for the town council.

Richard Fenn, from Woodley, who had known Mr Austin since they were children in the Sixties, said: “Cliff and I met at the Methodist Sunday school in Duke Street and had been friends since then, apart from the time when he worked on the ferries and we lost touch.

“I joined Henley Golf club in 1987 and was surprised to meet him while playing there that summer. We had played golf together ever since.

“He had a reputation for being a much better player than his handicap reflected and he prevailed in the annual captain’s day competition in 1990.

“Apart from winning the trophy, Cliff also received a large amount of cash from the competition’s entry fees. However, being the kind of person that he was, he gave it all back to the captain’s charity.

“As a pair, Cliff and I won the captain competition on five separate occasions, the Jim McDonald Trophy in 1993 and 2018 and the Winter League on two occasions.

“Cliff loved his golf and would often travel alone, playing various golf club opens all over the country.

“Apart from golf, he was a great follower of Reading Football Club and of modern music. Cliff was a lovely man who everybody loved and you were a much better person for knowing him. He had a wicked sense of humour.

“I’d known him for more than 60 years and never saw him in a mood.

“Everybody at Henley Golf Club is shocked that someone relatively young could pass away so suddenly.”

Town councillor Kellie Hinton, who was mayor when Mr Austin retired, said his death was a shock, adding: “I saw him only recently. He always stopped and said ‘hello’.

“The sad thing is that he only got a few years of that retirement because he worked so hard to get there.

“He was a valued and hard-working member of the team. He really knew his stuff.

“He has been missed at the town hall for the last few years. Cliff was a really active person and would go above and beyond. He was like that at the town hall and just in general.

“When I started, it was Cliff that showed me the ropes. He was custodian of the town hall but he didn’t just look after the bricks and mortar.”

Councillor Ken Arlett, another former mayor, played golf with Mr Austin.

He said: “He was a really lovely guy. He never said a bad word about anybody and he was very conscientious about his work as the town sergeant.

“What I loved about him was if he had to carry the mace and say something he would write the words down on his hand to remember it.

“He cared about his duties and took the position really seriously. Everything always had to be spot on and clean.

“It’s just really sad that he only saw four years of his retirement. He will be sadly missed.” Councillor Lorraine Hillier, who was mayor in 2015/16, said: “I was devastated to hear about Cliff’s passing.

“He had only been retired for four years and he was still so young — 68 is far too young. I saw him just a couple of weeks ago and I would always have a chat with him.

“He was in good spirits when I spoke to him, so it does feel very sudden. He was always smiling and laughing.

“I can remember when he came to my 60th birthday party when I had a celebration in the council chamber.

I will really miss him.”

Mayor Sarah Miller said: “I was deeply saddened to hear of Cliff’s passing. He was a wonderful, kind-hearted man and a friend to us all.

“He was held in great affection and esteem by councillors, staff and townspeople. He was a pillar of our community.

“On behalf of my fellow councillors and the people of Henley, I would like to salute Cliff’s kindness, service and dedication. He will be greatly missed.”

Town clerk Sheridan Jacklin-Edward said: “Cliff was a highly respected and well-loved member of staff. He will be missed. We would like to send our thoughts to his

family at this difficult time.”

Henley MP John Howell described Mr Austin as a considerate man whose company was a delight to be in.

He said: “I met him at a number of Henley functions and he was a very kind man who I was able to share a good few anecdotes with. He was a very gentle soul.

“I was sad and surprised to hear of his death. My thoughts are with his friends and family.”