Mooring point plan criticised

THE Environment Agency has objected to plans to create an accessible mooring point for disabled people on the river in Heney.

Hobbs of Henley already has level access at the Red Lion Lawn mooring point off Thames Side.

But the company says this is too narrow and does not have any guard barriers, which makes it dangerous for people in wheelchairs or with limited mobility.

It has applied to South Oxfordshire District Council, the planning authority, for permission to install a timber and metal structure.

The existing gate would be altered and there would be a ramp with edge protection leading to a floating pontoon that connects to the existing pontoon.

The Environment Agency has objected because the application does not include a flood risk assessment.

Alex Swann, a planning advisor, said: “The application site lies within flood zone 3, which is land defined by the planning practice guidance as having a high probability of flooding.

“A flood risk assessment is vital to making informed planning decisions.

“In its absence, the proposed development’s flood risk is unknown. This is sufficient reason for refusing planning permission.

“To overcome our objection, the applicant should submit a flood risk assessment, which demonstrates that the development is safe, without increasing risk elsewhere. Where possible, it should reduce flood risk overall.”

Hobbs says the plans would not be detrimental to the nearby conservation area or the adjacent trees and would not increase the risk of flooding.

Rebecca Barnett, a conservation officer for the district council, has supported the application.

She said: “This would create a more visually intrusive piece of infrastructure in order to provide the necessary railings and gradient.

“It has, however, been designed to minimise the impact by using locally distinctive materials, avoiding significant trees and so that it rises and falls with the water.

“As such, I am satisfied that the visual impact would be negligible, in keeping with the character and appearance of this part of the conservation area and unharmful to the setting of the surrounding listed buildings.”

The council is due to make a decision by September 13.