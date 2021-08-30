THE Henley and Peppard branch of the Royal British Legion will start meeting again next month.

Sessions will be at the Christ Church Centre in Reading Road at 10.30am on the third Monday of every month, starting on September 20.

After coffee, there will a talk and the first one will be given by Henley Mayor Sarah Miller.

For more information, call (01491) 578238 or email chairman@rbl-henley.org