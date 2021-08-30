Monday, 30 August 2021

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Fireworks complaint

A COMPLAINT has been made about two sets of fireworks at the weekend.

Jane Foddy, of Loddon Drive, Wargrave, said she could hear very loud fireworks coming from the Henley area on Sunday just after 10pm and that it terrified her dog. 

She has been campaigning since 2018 for stricter measures to control the use of fireworks and for the public to be more considerate towards domestic animals and wildlife and people with mental health problems.

Mrs Foddy, a PR consultant, said: “We had heard loud fireworks every night of Rewind so we assumed it was that again. But about 15 minutes later there were more noisy fireworks. Later someone suggested they thought the earlier ones came from Park Place. If they were that loud here I can’t imagine how loud they must have been in Henley. They were certainly loud enough to terrify our dog.”

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33