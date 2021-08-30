Fireworks complaint

A COMPLAINT has been made about two sets of fireworks at the weekend.

Jane Foddy, of Loddon Drive, Wargrave, said she could hear very loud fireworks coming from the Henley area on Sunday just after 10pm and that it terrified her dog.

She has been campaigning since 2018 for stricter measures to control the use of fireworks and for the public to be more considerate towards domestic animals and wildlife and people with mental health problems.

Mrs Foddy, a PR consultant, said: “We had heard loud fireworks every night of Rewind so we assumed it was that again. But about 15 minutes later there were more noisy fireworks. Later someone suggested they thought the earlier ones came from Park Place. If they were that loud here I can’t imagine how loud they must have been in Henley. They were certainly loud enough to terrify our dog.”