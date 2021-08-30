Tickets for key workers

Monday, 30 August 2021

KEY workers are being offered cheaper tickets to Henley Festival.

Pairs of seat tickets for Sunday, September 19, are being offered for £25 instead of the normal £65.

The offer is being made by the organisers in partnership with the Royal Berks Charity.

Festival chief executive Jo Bausor said: “We just wanted to say a big thank-you to all the key workers that have worked tirelessly through the pandemic.

“This offer is available to all key workers, not just NHS staff. We expect it to be really popular.”

The main act on the night is West End stars and a symphony orchestra performing the greatest hits of Abba, Queen and the Bee Gees.

For more information, email julia@henley-festival.co.uk

