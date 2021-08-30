Kitchen gutted in house fire caused by electrical fault

SIX fire engines attended a house blaze in Henley.

Crews from Goring, Reading and Didcot raced to Park Road at about 5.30pm on Wednesday last week after a fire broke out in the kitchen of a terraced property.

Smoke was billowing from an upstairs window and there were fears that the fire would spread upstairs or to neighbouring homes.

The firefighters quickly extinguished the flames and spent about two hours damping down to ensure the fire didn’t start up again before allowing the occupant back inside. Neighbours gathered on the street to watch the incident and helped to clear out smoke-damaged goods, piling them up on the front path.

The kitchen was gutted and other walls in the house were covered in soot. It is believed that the fire was caused by an electrical fault. No one was injured.

Firefighters say the alarm could have been raised earlier if the property had working smoke alarms and urged other people to test their devices regularly.