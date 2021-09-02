Rowers take Paralympic gold with ease on windy Tokyo Bay

THREE athletes from Henley have spoken of their joy at winning gold together at the Paralympics in Japan.

Rowers Ellen Buttrick and James Fox were part of the mixed coxed four with cox Erin Kennedy that triumphed on the Sea Forest Waterway in Tokyo Bay on Sunday.

Together with Oliver Stanhope and Giedre Rakauskaite, they won their final against the USA by 11 seconds.

Their only disappointment was not setting a world record, as they had hoped, due to the conditions.

Kennedy had the honour of presenting the medals to her crewmates due to the covid-19 protocols.

The crew flew home on Monday to be greeted by fans at Heathrow Airport and will take part in the Heroes Return celebrations in Henley on September 18.

Buttrick, 25, who lives in Albert Road, said: “I’m very emotional. It was very exciting being out there and it was such a relief to win.

“The biggest thing for me was just getting to do it. We always thought that covid would stop us, so we didn’t take anything for granted. It is just so nice to bring back some gold medals.”

Originally from Yorkshire, Buttrick was taking part in her first Paralympics, although she won gold at the world championships in 2018 and 2019.

She qualifies for the boat because she has Stargardt disease, which was diagnosed in 2014. This is an inherited eye condition that affects the retina and causes a reduction in central detailed vision.

After arriving back in Britain, she went to see her family in Leeds and showed her gold medal to her grandparents, Sally and Peter Evans, who were celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary.

Buttrick said: “Since I got my diagnosis in 2014, my goal has always been to go to a Paralympics. I didn’t even want to win but just to make the most of it.

“It was so incredible and it made all of the sacrifices and moving away from my family worthwhile.”

The winning time was much slower than in the final at the previous Games in Rio in 2016, when Team GB also beat the USA with Fox in the boat, due to a headwind.

This time, the crew finished in seven minutes and nine seconds, half a second faster than the time they achieved in their heat on Friday.

Buttrick said: “We thought it was going to be too windy. If we’d had a tailwind then we would have been able to set a new world record.

“It was like that for the Olympics but we had a headwind and it went against us. It was some of our slowest racing but we were still 11 seconds ahead of the USA.

“We train at Caversham, where it is pretty windy, and I think that gave us confidence. It feels amazing to uphold our legacy.

“I would like to thank the National Lottery, the coaches and the support staff because we would not be in this position without them.”

Kennedy, 29, who lives with her husband Sam and represents Leander Club, raced with Buttrick at the world championships but this was her first Paralympic Games too.

She said: “I never doubted that we were good enough to win but you just never know what will happen. At the end, it was just pure elation and I was so proud of the team. It was really quite overwhelming.

“Giving my crewmates their medals was one of my favourite parts. It was really lovely getting to see how much it meant to them and giving them a hug.

“The biggest achievement was competing in the final because there were so many ifs and buts. My job as the cox is managing the controllable factors but with covid you could only do so much.

“We were all a tiny bit gutted that the wind was against us. In training, we have been doing some of our best ever times. But nobody remembers the time, all they will remember is the result.”

Kennedy, who is originally from Wantage, said the American crew had shown early signs of providing a tough race.

“I was very aware that they were by our side,” she said. “We found our groove as we went into the second quarter. I took a lot of pride in the fact that we always increased our margin at every interval but we never got complacent.”

The crew, who also won gold at the European Championships in Varese, Italy, in April, stayed together in the same flat in Japan.

Kennedy said: “We are like very weird siblings. Ellen and I take on the mum role and Foxy is the one that we look up to for his experience and to set the standard.

“He was the one who had been to the Games before and he has driven into us what to expect but he tempers that with messing around and playing pranks.

“We really enjoyed sharing a flat together. It felt like being back at university. It was a bit of a shame that we didn’t get to experience Tokyo more and we didn’t have our families with us.

“The Paralympic squad is smaller but it makes it more intimate. We have guys and girls and I think it is a really healthy dynamic.

“I would like to give a huge amount of credit to our coaches, especially for getting us through lockdown. I think we have the best coaches out there.

“We did Zoom sessions twice a week and we came back in September refreshed rather than feeling ground down and I feel like that has had a massive impact on the result.”

Fox, 29, of Hart Street, Henley, said: “It was incredible. In the run-up to Rio, I didn’t particularly enjoy rowing and it made me almost retire afterwards. It felt like there was too much pressure as we had been unbeaten for four years and I didn’t deal with that well.

“The reason why I have carried on is to do a Paralympics and enjoy it. We came together as a crew and did lots of fast times in training.

“I do push the guys to a high standard and it can be brutal at times but without that we wouldn’t have been able to put on the kind of performance that we did.

“A happy boat is a fast boat and we are a very close group of friends. In Rio, the first emotion was relief that we didn’t lose because we were expected to win. This time, it was just pure elation. It was special to me.”

Fox, who is originally from Peterborough, qualifies for the boat because of a congenital ankle condition, which restricts his movement. He had an operation on a long-term hip injury, which caused him to miss the entire 2018 season and took eight months for him to recover.

Fox, who lives with Jack Beaumont, who won silver in the men’s quadruple sculls medal at the Tokyo Olympics, is yet to decide if he wants to stay on for the next Paralympic Games in Paris in 2024,

He said: “I’m 29 and I had hip surgery just to get to the start line for Japan. If I do carry on it I think it will require a serious think about the sacrifices I need to make. It’s not a no, but a maybe.”