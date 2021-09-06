Monday, 06 September 2021

Birney in fine form

TRINITY B tightened their grip on the top of the Henley and District Billiards and Snooker League table with a 4-3 win over Twyford.

Nick Birney won both his matches while Gary Herbert and Dave Fancey won one and lost one.

Trinity A overcame Trinity D 4-3 while Salisbury A thrashed Earley B 7-0, Park Institute beat Tilehurst BL 6-1 and Crucible defeated Salisbury C 5-2.

The latest league positions are as follows: 1 Trinity B, played 13, 73 points; 2 Crucible 14, 70; Salisbury A 14, 64; Twyford 14, 55; Trinity A 13, 51; Trinity D 14, 47; Salisbury C 14, 45; Earley B 13, 44; Trinity C 13, 31; Park Institute 14, 27; Tilehurst BL 14, 18.

