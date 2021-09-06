New charity begins offering boat trips for disabled
A CHARITY that offers trips on the River Thames ... [more]
Monday, 06 September 2021
THE Henley and Peppard branch of the Royal British Legion will start meeting again on September 20.
Sessions will be at the Christ Church Centre in Reading Road at 10.30am on the third Monday of every month.
After coffee, there will be a talk and the first one will be given by Henley Mayor Sarah Miller.
For more information, call (01491) 578238 or email chairman@rbl-henley.org
06 September 2021
More News:
New charity begins offering boat trips for disabled
A CHARITY that offers trips on the River Thames ... [more]
POLL: Have your say