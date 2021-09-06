Children perform for parents after music school summer camp

ABOUT 70 children took part in a summer camp with Henley Music School, which ended with a concert for their parents.

It was the first time founding director Laura Reineke had organised the event, which was held at Badgemore Primary School in Hop Gardens. The children with musical experience were able to play together while those with no experience were taught the basics.

Mrs Reineke, of Damer Gardens, Henley, said: “Many of the children had signed up for only one day but most of them ended up coming back for all three because they loved it so much. We really need to get more children learning to play a musical instrument.”

For the concert, children played different instruments either solo or in groups.

The instructors opened the show with a string rendition of Bohemian Rhapsody by Queen.

Children who had learned to play the violin demonstrated how to pluck a string. Those on the guitar played five chords.

George Suckling was watched by his parents as he played the James Bond theme on the cello. Scarlett Henry played the flute on her own and as part of a trio. All the children were accompanied by pianist Liz Bache.

Mrs Reineke added: “The children loved it. It gives them a lot of confidence playing in front of an audience.”