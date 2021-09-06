Big cat comeback

A BIG cat described as being like a panther has been spotted near Woodcote.

Alan Bertram says he was travelling along the A4074, near the Oratory School, at about 3pm on August 24 when he saw the creature.

He says it came out of woodland and ran into the road, passing the car in front of his.

“I saw this very large cat, probably panther size, come out of the woodland near the school,” says Alan. “It was definitely not a domestic cat or a dog. It wasn’t a deer or a fox. It had all the characteristics of a cat but was much bigger.”

It is not the first time such a sighting has been reported locally. In June 2014, the Henley Standard reported a similar incident in Checkendon when a very large cat ran out in front of Bradley Stewart’s car in Main Street.

He believed it could have been a lynx, a species of wild cat native to America, northern Europe and Asia.