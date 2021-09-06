Man bids to walk to Snowdon in six days

A MAN from Henley is trying to walk 220 miles in six days for charity.

Marco Barcella, 36, set off from his home in Marmion Road at 5.30am on Monday and hopes to reach Mount Snowdon, the highest mountain in Wales, on Sunday.

He walked from Henley to Worcester in the first two days and then to Shrewsbury before he moves into North Wales on his way to Snowdonia National Park in Gwynedd.

Mr Barcella hopes to raise £5,000 for the Chiltern Centre, off Greys Road, a charity which offers respite care for young adults with physical and learning difficulties, where his wife Harriet, 37, is community fundraiser.

Mr Barcella is carrying everything he needs, including his camping equipment, on his back. When he finishes, he will be driven back home by a friend.

Speaking on Tuesday, he said: “It had a mixed bag of feelings when I left home. There was a huge amount of excitement but also the nerves that come with it.

“Now the excitement has gone and it’s just pain. I started off feeling quite strong but halfway through the first day my feet started to get quite sore and I have a lot of nasty blisters so right now it’s just as case of grinding it out. I am walking from about 6am to 7pm each day and obviously the faster the better as I’ll have more time to rest.”

Mr Barcella, who is the founder of The Creative, a media production company, has been training since June at the Wild Training gym in High Wycombe.

“They have been amazing,” he said. “A lot of the work has been based around strength and endurance using kettle bells. They identified that my body isn’t as flexible as it should be.”

Mr Barcella said his wife and their three children Raffi, six, Callie, four, and Anya, three, were excited about his progress.

He said: “My wife has grown used to the fact that this is the stuff I like to do and she’s incredibly supportive. The kids are also very supportive and excited for me.

“I’ve done lots of charity fundraising over the years and part of me thinks that if you’re lucky enough to be able to do this kind of thing there should be a beneficiary.

“Thinking about the Chiltern Centre, the thing that sticks with me is that I have three children and they’ve grown up with no complications so we’ve lucky.

“In her work, Harriet sees families who don’t have it so easy — that’s my motivation to keep going.”

Earlier this year, Mr Barcella took part in monthly challenges as he was at home due to the coronavirus lockdown. In January he swam in the River Thames every day, in February he carried a 50kg bag of rocks everywhere he went, finishing with 20 hill climbs, and in March he climbed trees every day.

He said: “I’ve been giving myself little challenges all year but thought I needed to do something a little bit bigger. The motivation came from emerging from 2020 and, like most people, thinking, ‘What has life become?’. You want things in life to remember so I made my mission to achieve that. Going in the river every day became a bit of an obsession and I still do it.”

To make a donation, visit https://uk.virginmoney

giving.com/MarcoBarcella