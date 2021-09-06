Woman’s third new house plan

A WOMAN has re-submitted plans for a one-bedroom house in Henley for the third time in 14 years.

Vivienne Wheeler says she has addressed the previous concerns about the proposed development on vacant land in Wilson Avenue.

She first applied to South Oxfordshire District Council, the planning authority, for permission in 2007.

A revised application was made in 2010 but was withdrawn after the district council said it would not be in keeping with the area.

Mrs Wheeler, from Littlewick Green, Maidenhead, then reapplied in January 2012 but the council refused consent.

It said the plans would result in an “unduly cramped and overly prominent form of development” due to the limited size of the plot.

There were also concerns that it could lead to overlooking and a loss of privacy for neighbours.

In the latest application, a planning statement by Giuliani Architects says: “The overall height has been further reduced, issues of protection of neighbours’ privacy have been attended to and constraints of the site have been dealt with via further careful attention to design, which deals with relationship to neighbours.

“The design makes efficient use of a redundant piece of land in a residential area.

“The design has architectural quality in its own right in terms of spatial arrangement, amenity and visual appearance.

“It also contributes to the variety of housing in the area and in particular provision of much-needed single person accommodation.”

The council is due to make a final decision by October 8.