Royal fiction

SARAH FERGUSON is to appear at this year’s Henley Literary Festival.

The Duchess of York will be in conversation with fellow author Marguerite Kaye about her romantic novel Her Heart for a Compass.

The story is of Lady Margaret Montagu Douglas-Scott and set in 1865 London where she finds strength from the likes of Queen Victoria’s daughter.

The talk will be on Thursday, October 7 at 4pm and tickets cost £14. To book, visit bit.ly/2YaCvvT