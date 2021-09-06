Monday, 06 September 2021

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Royal fiction

Royal fiction

SARAH FERGUSON is to appear at this year’s Henley Literary Festival.

The Duchess of York will be in conversation with fellow author Marguerite Kaye about her romantic novel Her Heart for a Compass.

The story is of Lady Margaret Montagu Douglas-Scott and set in 1865 London where she finds strength from the likes of Queen Victoria’s daughter.

The talk will be on Thursday, October 7 at 4pm and tickets cost £14. To book, visit bit.ly/2YaCvvT  

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33