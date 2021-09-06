Store broken into and stock strewn about

A BUSINESSMAN has condemned thieves who broke into a storage unit at Red Lion Lawn in Henley.

Jim Sneddon, founder of the Henley Boating Company, said the offenders climbed a 12ft fence before opening the unit, which is used to store stock for the business, which serves refreshments and offers boat trips from the riverside terrace downstream from Henley Bridge.

Nothing was stolen during the incident on Friday night but drinks bottles and plastic boxes and other items were strewn across the floor and a bottle of wine was damaged.

Mr Sneddon said: “We are trying to do something for the local community and revive an area that has been sitting dormant for some time.

“We have had everything go against us right from the beginning. It is very upsetting to think there are people out there who would do this sort of thing, especially when it appears it was not for financial gain but just to wreck the place. They got over a very high wall and trashed a lot of stuff.

“I don’t want it to happen again and we are already looking at using somewhere else for storage. The real problem for us is the convenience. We used this place because it was close by and easy for us. The real cost is in the time and effort.”

Mr Sneddon, an IT security consultant, has reported the incident to the police.

He said: “We would not expect them to do much as nothing was stolen and there’s not a lot to go on but it is important to register these things.”

Red Lion Lawn, which is owned by Henley Town Council, has been the target of vandalism and antisocial behaviour on several previous occasions.