Birney hits big break but side suffer defeat

NICK BIRNEY top-scored with a break of 37 but his Trinity B side slipped to a

4-3 defeat to Crucible in the Henley and District Billiards Snooker League.

He won his first match but lost his second, although he gained another point without getting his hand on the table as no opponent was put forward for his third match.

Gary Herbert also won one of his two matches while Dave Fancey suffered defeat in both his fixtures.

Trinity A overcame Park Institute 5-2 while Trinity C thrashed Tilehurst BL 7-0, and Trinity D beat Salisbury C 5-2. Elsewhere, Twyford thrashed Earley B 6-1.

The latest league positions are as follows: 1 Trinity B, played 14, 76 points; 2 Crucible 15, 74; Salisbury A 14, 64; Twyford 15, 61; Trinity A 14, 56; Trinity D 15, 52; Salisbury C 15, 47; Earley B 14, 45; Trinity C 14, 38; Park Institute 15, 29; Tilehurst BL 15, 18.