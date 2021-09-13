Gearing up for Great Big Green Week 

HENLEY will be celebrating Great Big Green Week from next Saturday.

The national initiative, which runs from September 18 to 26, is organised by the Climate Movement charity and aims to be the biggest ever event to raise awareness of climate change and its impact on the natural world.

Greener Henley has organised a number of events that will be taking place in the town throughout the week.

Forty-four shops, cafés and other businesses have signed up to put a display in their windows. Each one will have a photograph of a vanishing species to make a “trail” for families to follow.

Some restaurants, cafés and pubs will put on special menus to include local produce and sustainable food and may offer more vegetarian and vegan options.

From 10am to 4pm on September 19, Greener Henley will have stalls and activities in Market Place offering advice about trees, wildlife and the town’s efforts to reduce carbon emissions. Fairtrade, Henley Rotary Club and Sonning Common Green Gym will also have stalls.

The following day Andrew Hawkins, the town’s tree warden, and Sally Rankin, of Henley Wildlife Group, will lead a tree walk around Gillotts Corner Field from 10am to noon.

From 9.30am to 10.30am on the same day Sarah Cook will lead a guided cycle ride around Henley.

On September 21, Henley Quakers will mark International Day for Peace with a quiet walk. This will start at Friends Meeting House in Northfield End at 10.30am and go to the peace tree in Mill Meadows in front of the River & Rowing Museum.

Another walk is being organised on the same morning by Walkers are Welcome Henley. This will focus on picking up litter in the countryside. To take part, email Peter Stone on petercstone99@aol.com.

On September 22, South Oxfordshire District Council will stage an exhibition on local sustainable businesses in the town hall.

From 9.30am that day Ms Rankin will lead wildlife working party at Holy Trinity Churchyard. To take part, email her on s.rankin@btinternet.com

On September 23, Ms Cook will stage another guided cycle ride around Henley from 9.30am to 10.30am. There will also be a bird walk led by Alan Parfitt in the morning.

On September 24 Walkers are Welcome Henley will be inviting people to join a two-mile morning walk discovering the footpaths within Henley. For the time and meeting point, email

petercstone99@aol.com

Henley’s Great Big Green Bazaar will take place on Saturday, September 26, showcasing all the things that Greener Henley are doing and featuring Clean Air for Henley, Henley Car Club and the town’s climate emergency working group. Professor Richard Fortey will be on hand to help people identify fungi.

Other groups present will be Fairtrade, Sonning Common Green Gym, Henley Ramblers, Greenshoots with their produce and Henley Quakers. There will also be a display of environmental artwork produced by the Henley Manor care home and Harpsden Pre-School, among others.

For more information, email greenerhenley@gmail.com