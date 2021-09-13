Cricket confusion

THE Mustard Seeds club for young families takes ... [more]
Monday, 13 September 2021
HENLEY Cricket Club’s supporters took the scenic route to their recent match at Banbury.
A new housing development by the hosts’ ground in White Post Road obscured the entrance, resulting in some visitors getting lost on the estate.
They were more confused when they spotted one of the new houses was called The Pavilions.
13 September 2021
