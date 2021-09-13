Woman hoping to live in her old garden

A WOMAN wants to build a one-bedroom property in the garden of her childhood home in Henley.

Vivienne Wheeler grew up in Wilson Avenue and still owns a small part of the land at her old home.

Her family sold the house as her father was ill but decided to keep part of the garden with the intention of being able to return.

Mrs Wheeler has submitted an application to South Oxfordshire District Council, the planning authority, for a two-storey “self-build” home.

She made a similar application in 2011 but the council refused permission, saying the property would have been “unduly cramped” and would detract from the character of the area.

The new proposal is for a one-bedroom dwelling on two levels with one being partially below ground to reduce the impact.

In a design statement, her agent, Giuliani Architects, says: “On the upper level there is kitchen with open plan sitting/dining area which opens on to a south-east facing enclosed courtyard. On the lower level there is a bedroom, shower room and study.

“Previous proposals have been objected to, mainly by a consortium of neighbours and their supporters, on the basis that they were out of keeping with the area and that neighbouring properties would suffer overlooking and loss of light.”

Mrs Wheeler, who lives in Shropshire, told a meeting of the town council’s planning committee that she had spoken to the neighbours and they didn’t object.

She said: “There’s no overlooking so I’m hoping this time it might go through so I can have my little home in Henley.”

The committee recommended approval saying it would be infill development and the design was “nice”.

A decision is due to be made by October 8.

• A man has withdrawn plans for a riverside cabin. Stephen Hoile had sought permission for the building on stilts nearly 1.5m off the ground off Wargrave Road, opposite Mill Meadows in Henley. It would have been on the stite of a timber building which was removed in 2017 after falling into disrepair. Remenham Parish Council objected, saying it would be inappropriate development in the green belt.